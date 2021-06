And finally today, you know Kevin Hart as a comedian whose standup shows fill stadiums around the country, as an actor and producer whose films like "Jumanji" fill the theaters, and as a pitchman starring in commercials on 24/7. And now one of the hardest working men in show biz has another title to add to his resume, kids book author, with his new title aimed at the middle school set. It's called "Marcus Makes A Movie," and Kevin Hart is with us now to tell us more about it. Mr. Hart, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.