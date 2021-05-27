CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

McPherson Pipeliners Baseball Home Opener

mcpcity.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMcPherson Pipeliners Baseball opens their season THIS THURSDAY at 7 PM against...

www.mcpcity.com

Chronicle

Takeaways from Duke baseball's opening media day

With the first pitch of the spring season still nearly four months away, Duke is beginning its preparation for its conference title defense. Last Tuesday marked the Blue Devils’ first team practice of the new year, and the first time the team assembled officially since Liberty booted it from the NCAA tournament in June. Coinciding with the practice, which comes ahead of 11 total scrimmages—including a three-game “Fall World Series” and two exhibition games against Davidson and N.C. State—was a chance to hear from 10th-year head coach Chris Pollard and veterans of the Blue Devils squad.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals News: St. Louis adds intriguing pitcher from Mariners

The St. Louis Cardinals have added Ljay Newsome, an intriguing right-hander off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The offseason hasn’t even started yet and the St. Louis Cardinals are making roster additions, with their first move being an addition to bolster the depth of their pitching staff. On Friday, they claimed right-handed pitcher Ljay Newsome off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
MLB
The Associated Press

This Date in Baseball

1910 — Nap Lajoie, in a batting race with Ty Cobb, had eight hits for Cleveland in a season-ending doubleheader with the Browns. The hits were tainted, however, with St. Louis third baseman Red Corriden playing back as Lajoie bunted safely six times. Regardless, Cobb won the batting title by a fraction of a point.
#The Newton Rebels
seattlethunderbirds.com

Portland Spoils Home Opener

KENT, WA – Despite having their fans in the building for the first time in 581 days, the Seattle Thunderbirds could not overcome penalty issues and fell, 4-2, to the Portland Winterhawks Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center in their home opener. The loss was the first for the T-Birds this season, dropping their record to 2-1-0-0. Seattle looks to get back in the win column next weekend with a pair of games against the Everett Silvertips. The Thunderbirds will host their division rivals Friday, October 15th at 7:05 p.m. The two teams will meet the following night as well, up in Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena.
KENT, WA
gobadgers.ca

Ambrogio, Badgers open OUA Baseball Regionals with win over Marauders

The host Brock Badgers opened the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Baseball Regionals with a 4-1 win over the McMaster Marauders at Oakes Park Stadium in Niagara Falls on Saturday, Oct. 9. With four spots at the OUA Championship at stake, 14 teams from across the province are competing in four...
BASEBALL
ktwb.com

Stampede home opener today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede home opener is today at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Doors open at 5:00pm. The first 1,000 kids 12-and-under receive a free replica jersey and there’s a skating party after the game. Pre-game starts at 5:40pm on KELO-AM 1320.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
963kklz.com

VGK Win Season Home Opener!

The Vegas Golden Knights open the 2021-22 season last night at the T-Mobile Arena against the newest hockey team in the league, the Seattle Kracken! The Mike & Carla Morning Show have the highlights for ya!
NHL
dailydodgers.com

Is the SF Giants’ home run dependence a fatal flaw in the playoffs or a strength in modern baseball?

The Giants' knack for a home run in the clutch this season was a significant part of their surprise success story. Whether it was breaking an extra-innings game open against the Angels, back-to-back pinch-hit winners in Oakland or a ninth-inning bomb to beat the Dodgers, multi-run homers helped the Giants finish a game above Los Angeles for the NL West crown. They finished second only to the Blue Jays in total home runs with 241.
MLB
leopardathletics.com

Football Drops SCIAC Home Opener

LA VERNE, CA — The University of La Verne Leopards were unable to collect their first SCIAC win in Ortmayer Stadium against the University of Redlands Bulldogs, losing 51-7. It was La Verne's first game at home after three straight games on the road. The Leopards (1-4, 0-2 SCIAC) moved...
LA VERNE, CA
famuathletics.com

Rattlers Secure Home-Opening Win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M volleyball makes winning look so easy. The team took to Al Lawson Center for the first time this season and required less than 1.5 hours to secure its eighth sweep of the year. Morning play Sunday (Oct. 10) concluded in a 25-9, 25-15, 25-22 decision...
KTAR.com

Phoenix Suns Home Opener

Win tickets to the Phoenix Suns home opener on Wednesday, October 20. Register below for your chance to win!
NBA
KPEL 96.5

He Stole Home – Historic Baseball Moment Captured on Video

As a rule, baseball is about ten minutes of action jammed into four hours. In other words, the plays that get your blood pressure higher than it needs to be are few and far between. However, when they happen, you might want to make sure you have your medication handy because there can be some dandy moments to experience, especially in the playoffs.
MLB
Woonsocket Call

Cumberland’s Wright returns home with baseball hardware

CUMBERLAND — Chris Wright recently returned home a champion who happened to be on the mound for his team’s final out before a celebratory scene ensued. The product of Cumberland High and Bryant University also came back as someone who is also well known within the professional baseball landscape. Call it reaping some well-deserved accolades following a season-long run of dominance.
NECN

Boston Buzzing for Bruins Home Opener

Fans of all ages were seen dressed in black and gold across Boston Saturday evening and converged at TD Garden to watch the Bruins season opener. "It's fun to be back in the Garden,” said Boston fan Joe August. "I can't wait to see my Bruins start up again, I look forward to it. It's been a tough run with COVID and now we're getting back to it."
NHL
wfirnews.com

LU on road; Dawgs open at home

Its opening night for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at the Berglund Center tonight. And Liberty’s football squad is in Louisiana-Monroe this weekend. Flames head coach Hugh Freeze:
ROANOKE, VA
Garden City Telegram

Buffalo volleyball goes 2-3 at McPherson

MCPHERSON - It certainly has been a rocky road of a 2021 schedule for the Garden City High School volleyball team. The Buffs, with no returning starters, have experienced growth pains throughout a 12-17 season which at one time was a 5-12 record. The recent 7-5 mark has given Coach Trista Bailey something to hang her hat on as the Buffs head into the final regular-season tournament and then postseason play in two weeks.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Crimson White Online

Alabama baseball drops opening fall scrimmage at MS State

Alabama baseball and the defending National Champions Mississippi State scrimmaged Friday night in Starkville, Mississippi. The Crimson Tide fell to the Bulldogs 2-1 in a defensive battle. The scrimmage was the Crimson Tide’s first of the fall season. Junior Owen Diodati was the bulk of Alabama’s offense. He obtained two...
ALABAMA STATE
theosceola.com

FSU baseball opens 56-game schedule on Feb. 18

Coach Mike Martin Jr. announced Florida State baseball’s 2022 schedule Thursday, a 56-game slate that features 36 home games at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles will play 30 games against NCAA regional teams from last season. The Seminoles will open the year on Feb. 18 against James Madison. “We’re very...
FLORIDA STATE

