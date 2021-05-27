McPherson Pipeliners Baseball Home Opener

KENT, WA – Despite having their fans in the building for the first time in 581 days, the Seattle Thunderbirds could not overcome penalty issues and fell, 4-2, to the Portland Winterhawks Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center in their home opener. The loss was the first for the T-Birds this season, dropping their record to 2-1-0-0. Seattle looks to get back in the win column next weekend with a pair of games against the Everett Silvertips. The Thunderbirds will host their division rivals Friday, October 15th at 7:05 p.m. The two teams will meet the following night as well, up in Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena.

KENT, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO