Ithaca, NY

County gives next steps, timeline for Reimagining Police work

By Tanner Harding
ithaca.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty Administrator Jason Molino presented a proposal for next steps in the Reimagining Public Safety process at the May 20 Public Safety Committee meeting. Two days prior, the County Legislature had approved spending $144,380 for the Community Justice Center, which will go toward the salaries and benefits for a project director and a data analyst, as well as operating expenses and project management software. The city of Ithaca is expecting to contribute $124,430 pending Common Council approval.

