Dean Ormonde had never hit a homerun. Hold that. “Well, I mean I did in 12U when the fences were like 200 feet,” he said. Depending on how you look at it, Ormonde picked a great time for his first–or second–career homer, as his first-inning blast gave Millikan a huge boost in a road CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinal against Saugus. That big shot opened floodgates that stayed open for the entire game, as Millikan scored in all but one inning and rode a terrific start from pitcher Cameron Sims to a dominant 9-0 victory.