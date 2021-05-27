Islanders advance to second round of Stanley Cup playoffs

If the Columbus Blue Jackets can’t play in the 2021 playoffs, then we can at least judge the play of former Blue Jackets in their quest for the Stanley Cup. Let’s start with Brandon Saad, who was on fire Tuesday night. In the 9 playoff games Brandon Saad has played for the Colorado Avalanche, he’s scored 7 goals, which is almost half of his entire 2020-21 season. They say experience matters in the playoffs, and two Stanley Cups would qualify. He was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks (again) this past off season for Nikita Zadorov, which probably has a few Blackhawks fans shaking their heads. But not all of them. Arguably the glory days of Saad in Chicago was with Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa. Now, Saad has a leading cast again in Colorado. He can wait in the wings (literally) and essentially be the recipient of his line mates’ efforts. He’s also behind one of the top lines in the NHL, and their third line is ranked 7th. In his last stint with Chicago, he wasn’t a force, and got pushed out of a second line spot by Dominik Kubalik. His season goal tallies have declined since his first year with the Blue Jackets in 2015-2016. However, the current playoffs prove he’s still got it.