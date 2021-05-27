Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Islanders advance to second round of Stanley Cup playoffs

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in 28 years, the New York Islanders have clinched a playoffs series on home ice. With a 5-3 win against the Penguins in Game 6, the Islanders will advance to the second round of the playoffs where they will face the Boston Bruins. I can only...

eyesonisles.com
FanSided

FanSided

99K+
Followers
286K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Barry Trotz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#League Cup#The Boston Bruins#The East Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Carabao Cup
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning will face Islanders in Stanley Cup semifinals

TAMPA — For the second straight season, the Islanders stand in the Lightning’s way to the Stanley Cup final. Tampa Bay will again face New York in this year’s Cup semifinals (last season’s Eastern Conference final). The Islanders eliminated the Boston Bruins Wednesday at Nassau Coliseum with a 6-2 win in Game 6 of their second-round series.
NHLottershockey.com

Otters Weekly Round Up – Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 3 Recap

#3 Boston Bruins vs #4 New York Islanders (Adam Pelech) After Game 3, the Bruins were leading the series 2-1, however the Islanders were able to conquer the Bruins by winning 3 straight games to take the series. Adam Pelech found the score sheet in Round 2 as the Islanders defeated the Bruins 4-2 in the 2nd Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pelech assisted his team through the 2nd Round by scoring a goal in Game 1 and an assist in Game 5, bringing his 2021 playoffs points to 2 over 13 games.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Will Jack Studnicka take that next step?

It is no secret that the Boston Bruins have a weak prospect pool. That is what years of questionable drafting will do to a team. Arguably their top skater prospect, Jack Studnicka, has had trouble obtaining a permanent spot with the big-league club. In 20 games this season, he registered a goal and two assists. Naturally, this lack of production led the Bruins to send him back to Providence.
NHLSports Illustrated

Multiple Paths to Success – and Failure – in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Each spring, NHL GMs – at least those who manage competitive teams – must face the question of whether to make a big splash at the trade deadline or hold steady and dance with the ones who brought them. Last year, Lightning GM Julien BriseBois chose the former, acquiring Blake...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Adnan Virk on the Final Four of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Adnan Virk of the NHL and MLB Network joins The People's Show to discuss the final four teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and who might be able to take the Conn Smythe now with the Avalanche out. Now Playing. The People’s Show – Hour 3: Drance on Canucks off...
NHLjacketscannon.com

Checking in on Blue Jackets alumni in the Stanley Cup playoffs

If the Columbus Blue Jackets can’t play in the 2021 playoffs, then we can at least judge the play of former Blue Jackets in their quest for the Stanley Cup. Let’s start with Brandon Saad, who was on fire Tuesday night. In the 9 playoff games Brandon Saad has played for the Colorado Avalanche, he’s scored 7 goals, which is almost half of his entire 2020-21 season. They say experience matters in the playoffs, and two Stanley Cups would qualify. He was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks (again) this past off season for Nikita Zadorov, which probably has a few Blackhawks fans shaking their heads. But not all of them. Arguably the glory days of Saad in Chicago was with Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa. Now, Saad has a leading cast again in Colorado. He can wait in the wings (literally) and essentially be the recipient of his line mates’ efforts. He’s also behind one of the top lines in the NHL, and their third line is ranked 7th. In his last stint with Chicago, he wasn’t a force, and got pushed out of a second line spot by Dominik Kubalik. His season goal tallies have declined since his first year with the Blue Jackets in 2015-2016. However, the current playoffs prove he’s still got it.
NHLsportstalkflorida.com

Starting tonight the rest of the Lightning vs Islanders Stanley Cup Playoff series can be streamed on Peacock.

Peacock will be the streaming home to NBC Sports’ coverage of all Stanley Cup Semifinal games will also air on NBCSN or USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. Pre-game coverage starts with NHL Live, and Peacock will also feature post-game coverage on NHL Overtime. Kathryn Tappen will host studio coverage with studio analysts Anson Carter and Dominic Moore. John Forslund (play-by-play) will call the matchup alongside Joe Micheletti (analyst) and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst).
NHLvegasnews.com

Golden Knights Advance to Stanley Cup Semi-Final

Vegas defeats Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of Round 2, 3-2 The Vegas Golden Knights are heading to the Stanley Cup Semi-finals after defeating the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile arena last night, 6-3. The Golden Knights had a rough start at the beginning of the series, losing the series opener...
NHLSports Illustrated

Gouche Live: John Scott on the Stanley Cup Playoffs

This week on Gouche Live, Kerry Goulet is joined by former NHLer John Scott. Scott was an enforcer in the NHL over his eight-year career. But in his final year, he was voted to be an NHL All-Star Captain, even while playing in the AHL at the time. Goulet and Scott will talk about Scott's career and take a look around the NHL.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Bruce Cassidy disrespected in Jack Adams Award voting

On Thursday, the winner of the Jack Adams Award was revealed. The Jack Adams Award is given to the head coach that is considered to be the best in the NHL for that season, voted by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association. While Carolina Hurricanes’ head coach Rod Brind’Amour rightfully took home the honor, Boston Bruins‘ head coach Bruce Cassidy was disrespected in the voting.