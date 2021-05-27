Cancel
Astros security steals Dodgers fans sign trolling Astros for … stealing signs

By Natalie Abele
FanSided
FanSided
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’d think the Houston Astros would be past their sign-stealing ways, yet here we are in 2021 and they are still stealing signs. A Houston Astros security guard stole a sign on Wednesday night – luckily this one was of the cardboard and Sharpie variety. The irony? The Los Angeles Dodgers fan’s sign was trolling the Astros for, you know, stealing signs.

#Trolling#Sign Stealing#The Houston Astros#The Los Angeles Dodgers
