Astros security steals Dodgers fans sign trolling Astros for … stealing signs

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Twins gave up runs early and often to the Astros on Sunday afternoon as they were crushed 14-3. That means the Twins dropped two of three on the series to Houston and another two of three to the Yankees in the preceding series. That means just two wins in a six game homestand continues the Twins downward spiral at the bottom of the A-L Central with a 26-39 record. Michael Pineda suffers the loss (3-4) after lasting just four innings giving up six hits and three earned runs. He left the game with muscle soreness in his right forearm. Nelson Cruz and Ryan Jeffers each homerd for the Twins in the defeat. The Twins now start the new week in the Pacific Northwest as they begin a six game road trip in Seattle beginning tonight. The trip with start with three straight against the Mariners followed by three in a row in Arlington, Texas. The Mariners were at Target Field for three in April and took a pair of wins from Minnesota. The Twins have also dropped three of four in the season series with the Rangers. The Twins have a 12-and-18 road record thus far this season but did win two straight in their most recent outing against the Royals in Kansas City.