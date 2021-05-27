A Star Trek series that focuses on the El-Aurian race is a must eventually

Star Trek has a million-dollar idea if they ever do an El-Aurian series. The El-Aurian race are near ageless beings in Star Trek that live for an absurdly long time. One of the most famous El-Aurians is Guinan, played famously by Whoopie Goldberg on Star Trek: The Next Generation. In the series and one of the films, we saw Guinan appear across several different time periods, often hundreds of years apart. She wasn’t a time traveler herself but that’s why a show around her or her people could be a lot of fun.