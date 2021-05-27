Local church holds community meal

The Pandora United Methodist Church were out handing out free meals Wednesday evening. The church continued their drive thru community meals. People around the area were able to drive through and get a meal including Johnny Marzetti, coleslaw, a roll, and a cookie. The church was able to put together around 150 meals for the event, thanks to their sponsor RW Steele Transport. The church originally started the community meal for fellowship in 2006, but since the pandemic began they have made it drive thru only. We asked them why it’s important to give back, and the response they get from doing this.