Nebraska lawmakers override vetoes of SNAP, pension bills

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have expanded Nebraska’s food stamp and heating assistance programs and ordered the state to take over the management of Omaha Public Schools’ troubled pension system, brushing aside the objections of Gov. Pete Ricketts. Lawmakers overrode the Republican governor’s vetoes of all three bills on the second-to-last day of this year’s regular session. The newly enacted laws will allow an additional 3,945 Nebraska families to qualify for federal food-assistance benefits, expand eligibility for federal heating assistance, and direct the state’s public-employee retirement agency to start managing the investments that pay for teacher pensions in the state’s largest school district.