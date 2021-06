Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Andre Drummond will play with the second unit in the team's game Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. In a surprising move with the season on the line, the Lakers are making a lineup change in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. Veteran Marc Gasol will make his first playoff start of the series, and Drummond - who had started the first five games of the first round - will head to the bench.