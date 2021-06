When the Jazz dropped Game 1 of the first round to the Grizzlies, the naysayers of the team with the best record in the league were ready to pounce on the opportunity to call an eight-over-one upset. Once All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell returned to the floor in Game 2, Utah immediately looked like the dominant force we saw all season long. The 24-year-old superstar made all the difference to advance his team out of the first round and he has the Jazz rolling with his first-ever Conference Finals appearance in sight.