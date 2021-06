ROCHESTER, MINN. — As the Rochester Honkers welcome a new wave of full-time players for the 2021 season this week, they will do so with two boasting some spring hardware. McLennan Community College’s Miguel Santos and Hank Bard join the Team in Teal having recently been crowned 2021 NJCAA Division I Baseball National Champions after the Highlanders’ 7-3 championship game victory over Central Arizona last week. The Highlanders rode an impressive 23-game winning streak to the title, dominating postseason play with all wins coming by two or more runs.