College of Lake County gets $20.5 million more in federal COVID-19 relief funds

By Doug T. Graham
Daily Herald
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College of Lake County will receive another large federal COVID-19 relief fund grant, this time for around $20.5 million -- nearly double the school's previous allotment. The college's board of trustees eagerly approved a measure to accept the funds at its meeting last week. Not only did they do it without discussion, but board Chair Amanda Howland had barely finished asking for a motion before one member said "so moved" and another said "seconded."

