Gabby Barrett’s dad, Blase Barrett, is the one who noticed her vocal talent when she was just nine years old. She says that he has been encouraging and his advice to her has been valuable. Gabby tells us more: “One of things he taught me was to use negative as positivity, especially going through school that was really, really important… and it helped me through so much. So, to use anything in life that comes at you in a negative way… to use it as a positive and to know that it’s happening for our good in the end, so that would definitely be it.” :20 (OC: would definitely be it.)