Congratulations to all of the Marshall County college graduates! What a wonderful thing it was to see all of the pictures and platitudes on social media over the weekend. Jordan Holt, Delta State University, Samuel Morris, Mississippi State University and Hailey McMinn, University of Mississippi, to name just a few. When you are from a small town like ours, you watch generations of children come up through the ranks from babies to high school graduates to college graduates. It is an honor to be part of seeing the metamorphosis, and I cannot wait to see the heights our young people reach.