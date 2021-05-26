Lovie Juanita Barry

David F. Brown of Medford, ME, and formerly of Canton, MA, passed away May 14 surrounded by his family. David is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol (and even though he promised he would not go first she forgives him). He was an amazing father to his children: David and Kathy Brown of Medford, ME, Christine and Dave George of Canton, Laurie and Alan Yarmaloff of Stoughton, and Kathleen and CJ Artesani of Norton. He was the beloved Beepa to Daniel Brown, Lisa Brown, Matthew and Taylor George, Thomas George, Jessica Yarmaloff, Kristina Yarmaloff, Kylie Yarmaloff, Ryan Brown, Charles Artesani, and Colin Artesani, and one great-grandchild, Lucas George.