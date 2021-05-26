newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Lovie Juanita Barry

South Reporter
 3 days ago

Lovie Juanita Barry, 91, of Slayden, died May 22, 2021. She was a member of Slayden Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. Services were held at 11 a.m. on May 26 at Slayden Baptist Church. Burial was in Slayden Cemetery. Holly Springs Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Davis Station, SCItem

THELMA ALLEN

DAVIS STATION - On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Thelma "Betty" Allen, widow of Herbert Lee "Herb" Hilliard, heard her master's call at her residence in Davis Station. Born on Thursday, Aug. 12, 1943, in Elloree, she was a daughter of the late Issac Sr. and Annie Moorer Williams. Graveside services...
Safford, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Margaret E. Thompson

Margaret E. Thompson, of Safford, entered into the arms of our Lord Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her residence with her family near her. She was 98. Peggy’s children include: Thomas L. Freestone, Davis S. Freestone, James L. Freestone, Marie E. Freestone, Michael D. Thompson and Patrick E. Thompson. Graveside...
Porter, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Jana Lynn Jones

Jana Lynn Jones, 45, of Porter, Texas gained her wings on Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was born on Monday, March 29, 1976 in Houston, Texas. Jana was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Regena Smith, uncle, Jeffrey Smith, aunt, Chery Jo Church. Left to cherish her memory are her loving parents David Allen Jones and Bobbie Lou (Smith) Jones; children, Madison Myshel Jones, Jory Hedinger; sister, Wendy Kelly and husband Casey; grandchildren, Carter Jones, Maverick Garrett and Heidi Jones; nieces, Kendall Kelly and Kiley Kelly; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Jana will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Amanda, OHsciotovalleyguardian.com

Patrick Lynn Anderson

Patrick Lynn “Biggen” Anderson, 49 of Amanda, OH was tragically taken too soon as a result of an automobile accident, May 19, 2021. Survived by his loving wife, Dayna Anderson; children, Nate (Amy) Anderson, Kaylin (Jonathan) Tabor, Seth (Candace) Anderson, Brantlyn (Savannah) Anderson and Peyton Anderson; grandchildren, Duncan, Madisyn, Grayson, Brantley, Jettson and Camden; brothers, Jeff (Sharon), Rob (Deb) and Dave (Jeanette) Anderson; mother, Shirley Anderson and mother-in-law, Vicky Zahard.
ObituariesHerald Ledger

Barbara Ann Owens Story

Barbara Ann Owens Story, of Eddyville, passed from this world into her heavenly home on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was born July 10, 1932, in Paducah, to the late Adam Paul and Margaret Virginia Wilhoite Owens and was predeceased by her only sibling, Betty June Owens Nance. She was...
Edinburgh, INRepublic

Johnie M. Barker

Johnie M. Barker, 81 of Edinburgh crossed over on Monday, May 24th. He was at home surrounded by family. He was born in Adair County, Kentucky on July 5th, 1939 to Arthur Lee and Ollie Mae Barker. He often joked that he was really born on July 4th, but his mother, sensing greatness and not wanting to take anything away from the holiday, just told everyone that his birthday was July 5th.
ObituariesThe Guardian

John Ferguson obituary

As an established heraldic artist both in the UK and abroad, my friend and colleague John Ferguson, who has died aged 96, produced exquisitely fine heraldic artwork for private clients, corporate bodies, civic authorities and international companies for more than 60 years. John was born in Wimbledon, south London, to...
Pierceton, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Alice Jasmine LaRue

PIERCETON – Prior to her birth, at 38 weeks and 4 days gestation, Alice Jasmine LaRue passed on to be with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was to be born to her parents, Chris and Ashlie LaRue; and her siblings, Madelynn and Jasper LaRue.
Canton, MAthecantoncitizen.com

Brown, David F.

David F. Brown of Medford, ME, and formerly of Canton, MA, passed away May 14 surrounded by his family. David is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol (and even though he promised he would not go first she forgives him). He was an amazing father to his children: David and Kathy Brown of Medford, ME, Christine and Dave George of Canton, Laurie and Alan Yarmaloff of Stoughton, and Kathleen and CJ Artesani of Norton. He was the beloved Beepa to Daniel Brown, Lisa Brown, Matthew and Taylor George, Thomas George, Jessica Yarmaloff, Kristina Yarmaloff, Kylie Yarmaloff, Ryan Brown, Charles Artesani, and Colin Artesani, and one great-grandchild, Lucas George.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Roger Pugsley obituary

My brother, Roger Pugsley, who has died aged 80, was a chemist, a patent lawyer, an environmental activist and a charity fundraiser; a lifelong doer of good deeds for others. He used his considerable talents and cheerfulness to help people and the planet. Born in Bristol, Roger was the son...
ObituariesThe Guardian

Ann Collier obituary

My friend Ann Collier, who has died aged 70, was a dedicated senior professional in the criminal justice system, whose work at the Home Office formed the basis of the Sexual Offences Act. She was a strong believer in public service and social justice. The daughter of Vera (nee Morris)...
Saint Ignatius, MTvalleyjournal.net

Mary Gertson

ST. IGNATIUS — Beloved Child of God, Mary Ruth Gertson, departed this world on Wednesday, April 28. Born in Fort Collins, Colorado, in 1960, she is survived by her mother, Marcia Parsons in Vancouver, Washington; her brother, Lindsey Gertson, and many loving friends. Her husband Jose Vicente Franco deeply mourns her passing.
Sumter, SCItem

REBECCA WASHINGTON NELSON

Rebecca Washington Nelson, 90, widow of George Nelson Jr. and daughter of the late Blaney Sr. and Lula Knight Washington, was born on March 17, 1931, in Sumter. She departed this life on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her residence. Public viewing will be held today from 2 to 6...
Avon-by-the-sea, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Patricia Allen

Patricia Allen, 91, of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Patricia was born in Orange and lived in Fanwood, before moving to Avon 25 years ago. She was a parishioner of Saint Theresa of Calcutta Parish, Saint Elizabeth’s Church in Avon. She was raised in Maplewood and.
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Ann Marie Snyder

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ann Marie Snyder due to complications with the Covid virus. Ann Marie was born in Bristol in 1954, the daughter of the late George and Theresa (Plourde) Lupien. She attended local schools and was a graduate of St. Paul High School. She received her degree in Education and master’s degree from CCSU.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

James Andrew Beineke

Mr. James Andrew Beineke, 95, of Seymour, passed away at the Lutheran Community Home on September 4, 2020. A graveside service will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Riverview Cemetery at 10am conducted by Voss and Sons Funeral Service.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Stacie Ealine Cloy

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Stacie Ealine Cloy, 45, of Natchez, who died May 24, 2021, at Field Health System in Centreville, will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Green Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Mark Whitney officiating. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Memorial Park...
ObituariesNatchez Democrat

Woodrow Bolden

Funeral service for Mr. Woodrow Bolden will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Baptist Church located on 190 Magnolia Church Drive, Hwy 24 West in Woodville, MS. Pastor Harold Smith is officiating. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service begins. Final resting place will be in Cedar Rest Cemetery. The repast will follow at the Civic Center in Centerville, MS. Safety is priority, please wear a mask.
North Manchester, INinkfreenews.com

Laura M. Judy

Laura M. Judy, 90, North Manchester, passed away May 25, 2021, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. One of David and Annie (Buchle) Chisholm’s three children, she was born in Jackson, Mich. May 7, 1931, and was extremely proud of her Scottish heritage. After graduating from Jackson High School...
Damascus, GAMiller County Liberal

MATTHEW LEE HUNT

Matthew Lee Hunt, age 35, of Damascus passed suddenly on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from injuries sustained in an accident. The funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, in the chapel of Manry-Jordan- Hodges Funeral Home with Rev. Sterling Jones officiating. Matt Chase, Justin Hunt, Davis...