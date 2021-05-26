Netflix Confirmed Ragnarok Season 2 Return: Read To Know About The Shows Release Shedule

Netflix's Money Heist is officially back for season five, and the streaming giant has just revealed a release date and trailer. If you're still reeling over *that* cliffhanger of the fourth season of Money Heist, you'll be pleased to know that season five is officially on its way! It was confirmed in July 2020 with Netflix using the tagline, "The heist will come to an end." Hmm, sounds ominous to say the least. Although we don't know how the series will conclude (although it's probably safe to assume it'll be jam-packed with action), we've got everything you could possibly need to know about the upcoming season, including cast, release date and the trailer.