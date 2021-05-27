Dexter Teaser: "Jim Lindsay" Is A Cut Above The Rest Around Town

With production underway on showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall's return to Dexter, viewers have been getting more and more pieces to puzzle that is the upcoming Showtime revival series. We know that Dexter Morgan is now "Jim Lindsay," and from previous previews and teasers, we've learned that he's a Fred's Fish & Game sales associate who's beloved by his "home town" (even if knives do still get the blood pumping). But to be able to pull that off, Dexter needed to shed the last vestiges of his old life, burn those bridges, and never look back. Which has us wondering if Dexter burning that picture of him with his son Harrison takes place before he becomes "Jim Lindsay" or at a point when his new identity feels threatened to the point that there can't be a paper trail. Of course, there's always the possibility that isn't Dexter/"Jim" throwing the picture in the fire (but we're thinking it would make the most sense).