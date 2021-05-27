Dexter Teaser: "Jim Lindsay" Is A Cut Above The Rest Around Town
When we checked in with Dexter writer/producer Scott Reynolds and director/EP Marcos Siega yesterday, they shared a page from showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips' upcoming Showtime revival series script that had us wondering who "Jim Lindsay" was. Later that day, we got our answer with a mini-teaser showing that Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan has taken on the role of Jim Lindsay, Fred's Fish & Game Sales Associate. Now we're getting a look at what life is like for "Jim" and from the looks of things, it's going pretty well. Apparently, beloved by the townsfolk. But then, some old habits do die hard- and bloody.bleedingcool.com