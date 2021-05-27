Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Activists Remember George Floyd One Year After His Death

By Janae Pierre, WBHM
Posted by 
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Community activists in Birmingham called for police reform at a vigil Tuesday evening as they marked the first anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A few dozen people gathered at Kelly Ingram Park to remember the life of Floyd and other Black people killed by police. Aside from police reform, speakers also called for resources to be directed away from traditional law enforcement operations.

birminghamwatch.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

 http://birminghamwatch.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Society
City
Montgomery, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Travis Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Black People#Cell A65#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related