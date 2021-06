Before last week, I don't know that I had ever heard anyone mention RSV. Last week, it was the reason why my son, my wife, and I were in the hospital. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is pretty common and most people can kick it with no real problems. It's dangerous in small children, babies, and the elderly. For my son, it was the cause behind his pneumonia that landed us in the hospital for all of last week.