On Thursday, May 13, at the Hickory Flat Robing and Awards Ceremony, Ally Gresham was awarded the Kevin Simpson Memorial Scholarship by the Benton County Farm Bureau. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of Benton County in memory of past president Kevin Simpson, who passed away in March, 2015, and is for $1,000. The award was presented to Gresham by Gloria Fortner, Women’s Chairperson of Benton County Farm Bureau.