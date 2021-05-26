Love Is In The Air: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez; A Fairy Tale Of Reunion

Rumors are spreading that the actor Ben Affleck and the singer Jennifer Lopez are catnip for romantic. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were noticed collectively again! This time, the 2 had been photographed stepping out of a Miami home with Jennifer flashing a smile, and Ben was at just a few steps behind. In some other shot, Ben was outdoor at the balcony taking a smoke wreck even as J.Lo is partly visible inner sporting a blue dress. The most recent clue that loves is in the air for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that the photo published this week earlier that Affleck was entering the gym wearing a unique watch that was recognized as the timepiece was gifted to him by Lopez at the time of their start running of romances and was worn by him in his cameo role in the video Jenny from the Block which became popular in 2002. The distinctive bracelet was made with silver, Cuban-link creation, and most probably made with Chrome Hearts which was so easy to spot as a chunky, LA-based jewelry company is long time famous among collectors for seeking to add a rock and roll edge to their watches and this fashion become the trend among the Rolex and Panerai owners. The company started its business in 1998. However, the watch signifies tough, runs a lot deeper and the history of this brand is in a parallel way to both of its founder and the second coming of Bennifer. When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted that they were spending time together in Miami’s home their picture gets start circulating on Sunday. A Twitter user (@jloaffleck) noticed that Ben Affleck aged 48 years arrived wearing this silver chain link watch and he often wore the watch when the pair started dating together 20 years ago. Their story of reunion delivers the internet meltdown.