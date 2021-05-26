newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Love Is In The Air: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez; A Fairy Tale Of Reunion

By [email protected]
researchblaze.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors are spreading that the actor Ben Affleck and the singer Jennifer Lopez are catnip for romantic. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were noticed collectively again! This time, the 2 had been photographed stepping out of a Miami home with Jennifer flashing a smile, and Ben was at just a few steps behind. In some other shot, Ben was outdoor at the balcony taking a smoke wreck even as J.Lo is partly visible inner sporting a blue dress. The most recent clue that loves is in the air for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that the photo published this week earlier that Affleck was entering the gym wearing a unique watch that was recognized as the timepiece was gifted to him by Lopez at the time of their start running of romances and was worn by him in his cameo role in the video Jenny from the Block which became popular in 2002. The distinctive bracelet was made with silver, Cuban-link creation, and most probably made with Chrome Hearts which was so easy to spot as a chunky, LA-based jewelry company is long time famous among collectors for seeking to add a rock and roll edge to their watches and this fashion become the trend among the Rolex and Panerai owners. The company started its business in 1998. However, the watch signifies tough, runs a lot deeper and the history of this brand is in a parallel way to both of its founder and the second coming of Bennifer. When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted that they were spending time together in Miami’s home their picture gets start circulating on Sunday. A Twitter user (@jloaffleck) noticed that Ben Affleck aged 48 years arrived wearing this silver chain link watch and he often wore the watch when the pair started dating together 20 years ago. Their story of reunion delivers the internet meltdown.

researchblaze.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairy Tale#Romantic Love#Hollywood#Cuban#Twitter#A Rod#Chrome Hearts#Lopex#Reunion#Romances#L A#Dress#Rumors#La Based Jewelry Company#Rock And Roll#Catnip#Jewelry#Silver#Home#Dominican Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musiczapgossip.com

Jennifer Lopez hits the studio as she teases ‘sexy’ new music

Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old singer-and-actress appeared to tease that new music is on the way over the weekend. She captioned a snap of herself in the recording booth: “Sexy summer fun coming.”. Jennifer’s last single was 2020’s ‘In The Morning’. Meanwhile, the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star’s...
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Jennifer Lopez 'smitten' with Ben Affleck: 'You can tell she's really happy'

Jennifer Lopez is “smitten” with Ben Affleck. The ‘Hustlers’ star recently rekindled her romance with the 48-year-old actor – whom she previously dated almost two decades ago – after splitting from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez earlier this year. And sources have now said Jennifer couldn’t be happier in her new...
TV Showsfoxwilmington.com

‘Jeopardy!’ fans stunned by ‘Bennifer’ clue in episode filmed weeks before J. Lo, Ben Affleck’s reunion

“Jeopardy!” fans were in disbelief Friday night as the episode filmed weeks prior to its airing appeared to predict Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion. The popular game show’s first clue of the night quizzed contestants on which celebrity couple was known to the public as “Bennifer.” Pop culture diehards know the answer is Lopez and Affleck and went wild on Twitter, given the former engaged couple’s meetups and Montana vacation in recent weeks.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Diddy Just Wildly Entered The Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez Relationship Discourse

Ex-boyfriends are inherently embarrassing, but there are those who post earnest memes about heartbreak after you split up, and then there’s Diddy. Sean Love Combs, aka Diddy, appears to have woken up Thursday morning and chosen absolute chaos as his course of action. Amid ongoing rumors that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ― who spent the early aughts racking up paparazzi photos in a whirlwind romance that ended with a called-off engagement ― are back together, Combs wants people to remember that he, too, once dated Lopez.
Musicpurewow.com

Alert! Jennifer Lopez Is Working on Some ‘Sexy Summer Fun’ Music

We hope you're ready to hit the dance floor, because Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old actress and musician posted an Instagram photo where she is seen singing in a studio. She captioned the photo with a vague teaser, saying, "Sexy summer fun coming," along with some music note and heart emojis.
CelebritiesJezebel

There's a Non-Zero Chance a J.Lo Breakup Anthem Is on the Way

Could it be? New breakup music from Jennifer Lopez???. Fresh off her split from A-Rod and amid juicy rumors about a rekindled romance with ex Ben Affleck, J.Lo posted a photo of herself in a recording studio to Instagram on Saturday, promising forthcoming “sexy summer fun.”. Is it an album?...
Beauty & FashionElle

Jennifer Lopez Just Got A Blunt Curtain Fringe (And I'm Obsessed)

You know how there are some people out there in the world that can magically suit ANY hair colour, length or style? Well, we think it’s safe to say that Jennifer Lopez is one of those super-humans. Seriously, the woman has worked so many hairstyles from a wavy bob to XXL hair extensions - and never fails to look uh-mazing.
Miami, FLPosted by
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez Could Not Look Happier in These New Photos With Ben Affleck in Miami

Is Bennifer officially back? Of course, we don’t want to assume anything without hearing it from the pair themselves, but after their supposed trip to Montana and their time hanging out in LA, we cannot help but be delighted. The latest photos of the pair spending time together in Miami have us seriously unable to contain our excitement. We couldn’t be happier to see some photo proof that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have in fact been hanging out, and, it appears, having a lot of fun together. The kind of fun that has Lopez smiling from ear to ear (see our absolute favorite Page Six pic here and more below) and Affleck retreating to the balcony for multiple smoke breaks.
CelebritiesPosted by
Y-105FM

Here’s How A-Rod Reacted to the Return of Bennifer

Alex Rodriguez finally reacted to the news that Bennifer has rekindled their romance. Well, sorta. On Tuesday (May 11), paparazzi in Miami asked A-Rod what he thought about his former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, going on vacation with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck. His succinct yet oh-so-loud response to reporters and...