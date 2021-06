Additional Comments Found a cat in woodgreen in woodgreen in Aberdeen. Polydactyl, friendly, beautiful cat. We have other pets so can’t take him or her in for the night. Area has a lot of roaming friendly cats but this one is new to me so hoping it didn’t escape. I’ve seen it twice today and it’s came running to me both times. Loves my 2 year old daughter. And can jump our fence to our back yard where we let our dogs, which probably isn’t a good idea.