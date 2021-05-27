Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

GZERO Media Wins Four Telly Awards, Honoring Excellence in Video, Television and Virtual Events

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 2021-05-27

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. GZERO Media, a Eurasia Group company, captured four Telly Awards, in recognition of a range of innovative work spanning television, digital video, and livestream events. Specifically, the awards recognized the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer program, which is presented for public television by Creative News Group LLC for WNET and distributed by American Public Television; The Red Pen, a political commentary video series hosted by Ian Bremmer; Puppet Regime, a political comedy video series featuring puppet versions of world leaders; and the four-part virtual event series, Connecting Through Crisis, produced in partnership with Microsoft during the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

www.chron.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Bremmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Event#Telly Awards#Prweb#Eurasia Group#The Gzero World#Creative News Group Llc#Wnet#The Red Pen#Un General Assembly#News Feature#Signal#Eurasia#Enquiries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TheStreet

Granite's "Vision And Values" Named Best General - Non-Broadcast In Video In The 42nd Annual Telly Awards

Granite (GVA) - Get Report announced today its "Vision and Values" video has been named Best General Non-Broadcast in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.
TV ShowsPosted by
TheStreet

Trending Today, Airing On FOX Business, Wins Two Telly Awards

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trending Today, an award-winning show airing on Fox Business, is proud to announce two new Telly Awards joining its growing list of accolades. Trending Today fills a void in programming by helping viewers get to know companies beyond a commercial or news...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Fragomen Honored With Two FEM Americas Award Wins

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragomen, the world's leading provider of immigration services and member of the Am Law 100 and Am Law Global 100, won two Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards (EMMAs) at the Forum for Expatriate Management's Americas Summit. The results were announced on June 10, the final day of the summit.
New York City, NYTimes Union

The 42nd Annual Telly Awards Honors A Non-Agency for 'Color of Tomorrow'

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. The Telly Awards (,https://www.tellyawards.com), the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens, has announced that A Non-Agency (http://www.anonagency.com), a consumer experience marketing consultancy based in New York City, has received the Bronze Award in the General: Non-Broadcast, Social Impact category for “Color of Tomorrow,” a film about unity in the face of racial and LGBTQ discrimination and civil unrest during COVID-19 pandemic. The four-minute animated short was created by Michelle Collins (https://mcstudionyc.com/director/michelle-collins), president and founder of A Non-Agency and an Asian American entrepreneur (who wrote the film’s storyline, directed and produced it), and Sam Kirk (http://iamsamkirk.com/), a bi-racial, queer artist who grew up on the South Side of Chicago (who illustrated the film).
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Biz New Orleans Wins 5 National Awards for Editorial Excellence

NEW ORLEANS – Biz New Orleans magazine won five “editorial excellence” awards this week from the Alliance of Area Business Publishers, an organization that represents more than 70 publications in the United States, Canada and Australia with a combined circulation of more than 1.2 million. Biz won gold awards for...
Businessmartechseries.com

Domo and JMills Entertainment Win Five Telly Awards

Domo announced it and production partner JMills Entertainment are the recipients of five Telly Awards highlighting the joint achievement in producing the Domopalooza 2021 Opening Keynote in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The recognitions include a Gold Telly for the Online General-Show Opening Segment, a Silver for Online Craft-Set Design and three Bronzes for Online General-Virtual Events & Experiences, Online Craft-Directing and Online Craft-Writing respectively.
Entertainmentadventuretravelnews.com

Heliconia Wins Four Medals at the 2021 Telly Awards

Heliconia, the video production company behind Epic Trails and Paddle Tales, was a big winner at the 42nd Telly Awards, bringing home four statues in recognition of excellence in television and digital productions. Each year, dating back to 1979, the Telly Awards have been awarded to the top productions in...
TV & VideosHouston Chronicle

Infosec IQ Security Awareness Training Wins 2021 Telly Awards

Three cybersecurity education series recognized for video and animation excellence. Infosec, the leading cybersecurity education company, today announced three of its Infosec IQ security awareness training series won twelve coveted 2021 Telly Awards. Recognizing Infosec's creative achievements for engaging and motivating employees to develop strong security behaviors, the Tellys are the premier awards honoring video and television content across all screens.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Yolélé Wins 2021 Expo West Virtual NEXTY Award

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yolélé , Revolutionary African Foods company and purveyor of the ancient grain fonio, is a winner of the New Hope Network 2021 Expo West Virtual NEXTY Award for outstanding new products, in the Best New Pantry Food category. Yolélé's Fonio Pilafs offer an...
TV & Videosmetroatlantaceo.com

Season 2 of 'Your Fantastic Mind' Television Series Wins Six Emmy Awards

Your Fantastic Mind," a television series partnership between the Emory Brain Health Centerand Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), has been honored with six Emmy awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter. The awards were announced June 19. The news magazine-style show highlights patient stories and reports...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheStreet

Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™ Wins Telly Award

ANNANDALE, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™ announced today that its episode "Hot Sauce" has been named a Silver Winner for Non-Broadcast, General-Nature/Wildlife in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”