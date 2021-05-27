Cancel
Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks experiences housing price inflation amid shortage

By Alex Bengel
webcenterfairbanks.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks is seeing inflation in housing prices. One reason for the inflation is that demand for housing is greater than the supply available. Shane Nicholson, President of the Greater Fairbanks Board of Realtors, explained, “We have a really low inventory on the market right now, with a lot of buyers. Of course, we’re a huge military town, so we have a lot of people from Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright coming in.”

