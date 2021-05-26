Lost Cat, Longhaired Tabby and White Cat in Aberdeen

What is a #SandhillsSelfie? It's a selfie taken in anywhere in Moore County, the heart of the Sandhills! Boasting an abundance of picturesque spaces and memorable places, Moore County — including the Southern Pines, Pinehurst, and Aberdeen communities, and other quaint, surrounding towns — serves up plenty of opportunities for a #SandhillsSelfie. In 1996, Pinehurst was designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior, a designation that includes the entire historic district of the Village of Pinehurst, including the country club and five golf courses. Perfectly complementing our centerpiece are countless other special sights stretched far and wide throughout the North Carolina Sandhills.