newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, NC

Lost Cat, Longhaired Tabby and White Cat in Aberdeen

pilot.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdditional Comments Extra bone in sternum protrudes. He is chipped and info is up to date. Had posted on paw boost as I am not originally from here and did not know where to go until now. He is missed. If any info, please contact me. PHOTO IF AVAILABLE. Upload...

www.thepilot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Cat#Pet#Pit Road#Area Town Lost Aberdeen#Dlh#Pet Male#Pet Spayed#Pet Microchipped#Neutered#Coat Coat#Paw Boost#Photo#Kress#Color#Sex Sex#Submission Id#Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
AnimalsPosted by
WRAL News

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born over...
Carthage, NCpilot.com

Found Cat, Gray and White Cat in Carthage

UPDATE: As of 5/10, cat was taken to Moore County Sheriff's Office. Additional Comments Very affectionate, very vocal. Wish we could find his owner. Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb) APPEARANCE. Tail of Pet Long. MICROCHIP. Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure. COAT. Coat of Pet Short. EARS. Ears...
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Llama Llama Has Lost His Mama

While bike riding with her son at Reservoir Park on Sunday, Sara Hutchinson spotted a familiar face. A stuffed llama toy wearing red pajamas was propped up next to the trail. “Llama Llama is a well-known character from a long line of children’s books. I used to read the books to my son all the time.”
Aberdeen, NCRichmond County Daily Journal

1000 N POPLAR STREET, ABERDEEN, NC 28315

6 acres with a charming custom 1951 home with lots of original charm. Looking for new owners to bring home back to it's glory. Lots of wood features and closets. Set off the road with a circular paved driveway, mature landscaping, roof 2003. Half Basement storage, 2 car detached garage with plumbing and electric, front porch and patio with brick grilling area.Convenient location yet feels like country living, rare opportunity for land in Historic Aberdeen.
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Play Escape Founder Opens New Preschool, Little Pines Academy

Five years ago, Aslynn Rust introduced herself to Moore County families as the owner of Play Escape, an indoor playground she founded for the area’s growing number of young kids who needed an outlet on rainy days. But when the pandemic closed the business for months on end, Aslynn made the decision to move on — and immediately began thinking of alternative ideas.
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Airman Flies In For Mother’s Day Surprise

Charles Smith III says he enjoys executing a surprise, and Mother’s Day was the perfect time for the Airman 1st Class in the U.S. Air Force to surprise his mom the day it's meant for. While a lot of his plan was up in the air for the last few...
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Pollinator Garden Spreading a Larger Message

A group of volunteers constructed a pollinator garden outside the Southern Pines Public Library on Wednesday. The effort was led by Agricultural Agent Savanah Laur, from the Moore County Center of North Carolina Cooperative Extension, who specializes in horticulture and field crops. Library staff volunteered to name the plot, and eventually selected “The Books and The Bees Garden.”
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Skateboarders Rally for Park in West Pinehurst

Of all the projects proposed for West Pinehurst Community Park, a skateboarding facility appears to be the runaway favorite. During a virtual workshop on Tuesday evening, the majority of participants said they want to see a skate park built on the 74-acre property. The workshop was organized by McAdams Consulting, a firm hired by the village to gather public feedback on potential uses for the site.
Moore County, NCmoorealive.com

Top Ten Places in Moore County to Take a #SandhillsSelfie

What is a #SandhillsSelfie? It's a selfie taken in anywhere in Moore County, the heart of the Sandhills! Boasting an abundance of picturesque spaces and memorable places, Moore County — including the Southern Pines, Pinehurst, and Aberdeen communities, and other quaint, surrounding towns — serves up plenty of opportunities for a #SandhillsSelfie. In 1996, Pinehurst was designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior, a designation that includes the entire historic district of the Village of Pinehurst, including the country club and five golf courses. Perfectly complementing our centerpiece are countless other special sights stretched far and wide throughout the North Carolina Sandhills.