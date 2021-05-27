More Adventures into Woodturning 4

Yesterday was just filled with packing up and moving mostly. We were supposed to move north (about 2.5 hours) and then go to a ranch near the second house for the afternoon of canoeing, fishing, and 4 pm horse-riding for all but us oldies (blame Jean’s knee – how the heck would I get up on a horse!!!) But yesterday the weather changed radically and it was cold, pouring, and 40 mph winds! So fortunately we were able to cancel without penalty, and we spent the time playing games and getting to know our new house. Not quite as well laid out but still great: a big living room with seating for all, and then a trestle table for all. Smaller kitchen – much smaller actually. One full bathroom on main floor. 2 more upstairs. All 4 bedrooms upstairs.