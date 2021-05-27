More Adventures into Woodturning 4

Georgetown Coastal Adventures is exactly where you want to go for all your fishing needs! When you want to go catchin’, they offer regular inshore & backwater, jetties and beach fishing for sharks, Trout, Sheephead, Redfish, Black Drum, Spanish mackerel, and so much more, while also offering options like nearshore trips to fish King Mackerel, Spadefish, Cobi, and Seabass! If that’s not your type of trip, they also have additional fishing packages such as nearshore fly fishing, marsh hen and sea duck hunts, sightseeing, shelling trips, as well as corporate and group trips. Georgetown Coastal Adventures supplies all fishing trip necessities such as equipment, fishing licenses, boats, and fishing gear, including bait.