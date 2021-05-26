Cancel
Aberdeen, NC

Found Cat, Young Gray/Brown Tabby Kitten in Aberdeen

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdditional Comments I found this kitten on my porch this morning. No collar, haven't taken it to the vet to check for a microchip. Very friendly and very vocal. Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs) COAT. Coat of Pet Long. EARS. Ears of Pet Erect. COLLAR. Collar of Pet None.

Aberdeen, NC
