David Guetta, Galantis, And Little Mix Converge For ‘Heartbreak Anthem’

By Nancy Gomez
EDMTunes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days ago, Little Mix made history at the 2021 Brit Awards ceremony. A few days later they do it again with the premiere of one of the collaborations that will mark 2021. The band has united its talent with Galantis and David Guetta to present us with ‘Heartbreak Anthem’.

www.edmtunes.com
#Brit Awards#Music Video#Music History#Heartbreak Anthem#Girl Bands#London#Premiere#Collaboration#Stockholm#Paris#Hero#Los Angeles#Streaming Platforms
