When Rebel Wilson posted from a private jet on her way to Palm Beach Florida this past Memorial Day Weekend, the photo garnered nearly five thousand comments in favor of her glammed-up appearance, and svelte new figure. She was wearing a fitted black off-the-shoulder top and biker-style shorts but it was her tiny waist and slimmed down body that really had fans going wild. Her followers commented everything from "hot girl summer 🔥🔥🔥" to "you looked amazing before but now you're too hot to handle," and some asked about her diet since everyone is curious to know exactly how the star lost 60 pounds since last January 2020. Whatever she was doing we wanted to know since Rebel is looking strong, happy, and healthy. Here's everything you need to know about her diet and how to make it even healthier with plant-based protein. For details on her self-love message read this.