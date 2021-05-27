Cancel
Financial Reports

SoftBank Vision Fund head's disclosed pay fell 42% last year

By Sam Nussey
Reuters
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcM6l_0aCdEI6000

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Vision Fund’s head, Rajeev Misra, saw his disclosed remuneration for the past business year fall 42% to 931 million yen ($8.5 million) including basic pay, a SoftBank Group Corp filing showed on Thursday.

Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure’s remuneration fell 15% to roughly 1.8 billion yen over the same period. The package includes the cost of his relocation to the United States.

The filing does not reveal the full remuneration of the two executives as they left SoftBank’s board in November as part of a shake-up of the conglomerate’s corporate governance, with their pay after that point not disclosed.

Simon Segars, chief executive of chip designer Arm, was the highest paid executive with remuneration of 1.9 billion yen. SoftBank agreed to sell Arm here to chip firm Nvidia Corp in November in a $40 billion deal that is yet to receive regulatory approval.

Group founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, who has spoken of the need to pay top dollar to attract talent, received a pay package down 52% at 100 million yen. His fortune has been boosted in the last financial year by recovery in the group’s share price.

($1 = 109.1800 yen)

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Segars
Person
Masayoshi Son
Person
Marcelo Claure
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Vision Fund#Softbank Group#Financial Year#Softbank Vision Fund#Softbank Group Corp#Nvidia Corp
