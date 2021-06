The 2020-21 NHL campaign concludes in less than a month, and one of the strangest off-seasons in league history will follow. The flat salary cap of $81.5 million will continue to make teams and free agents behave differently than in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic torched revenues, with pay cuts and short-term deals likely to remain frequent. And, as an enormous extra wrinkle this time, we get the 2021 expansion draft, starring the Seattle Kraken. By now, GM Ron Francis is deep into his roster planning and negotiating side deals with other teams, while 30 NHL franchises – with Vegas Golden Knights sitting out – begin to sweat over their protection schemes.