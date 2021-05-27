Zoom Can Now Take Advantage Of The iPad’s Center Stage Feature

Google has put quite a bit of work into Virtual Desks for Chromebooks and it seems they are keen in making sure you know all about it. An upcoming addition internally being referred to as the ‘Bento Bar’ – first spotted by Android Police – looks to be bringing the Virtual Desk interface more inline with the way users are accustomed to leveraging something like the shelf on their Chromebooks. For most of us, the shelf is always visible and ready to click at a moment’s notice. This new ‘Bento Bar’ wants to put a similar UI in place at the top of the screen when you have Virtual Desks open.