Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

North Carroll High School alum makes music video for yearbook-inspired song in closed alma mater

tribuneledgernews.com
 2021-05-27

May 26—Tod Lippy strolled the halls of North Carroll High School for the first time since graduating in 1981. He walked around the gym, visited old classrooms and stood on the stage in the auditorium while mouthing the lyrics of a song. It was to film a music video for...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Elementary School#Yearbook#County Government#North Carroll High School#Navy#Carroll County#Board Of Education#Kcrw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
EntertainmentWiscnews.com

BDACT presents a virtual high school musical

More than 40 students from 10 area high schools will perform a live-streamed production of “Working: A Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Parental Guidance is advised due to strong language. Tickets are $20 per household available at bdact.org. A link and access code will be emailed.
High SchoolSlipped Disc

Let’s decolonise music in high schools

Instructional Supervisor and Opera singer Dr. Kevin Johnson is working to comb through school K-12 music libraries in New York City to build a diverse, culturally-responsive music repertoire for school ensembles and music classes. Dr. Johnson says:. “Historically, white Western European and American music, narratives, and practices have dominated music...
Malden, MAmaldenblueandgold.com

This Was Nothing Like High School Musical

My high school experience did not live up to my irrational High School Musical fantasy… and that is okay. From a young age, the media has fed us TV shows and movies that display. unrealistic expectations as to what “the high school experience” is really like. Shows and movies always...
Wilmot, WIKenosha News.com

"Nunsense" musical at Wilmot High School

The COVID-19 pandemic is no match for a bunch of high-spirited nuns. The Wilmot High School spring musical, “Nunsense,” was delayed due to the coronavirus but is on stage now at the school. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday (June 18-19) at the school, 11112...
Music101 WIXX

Olivia Rodrigo debuts new original song on ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Olivia Rodrigo debuted a new original song on the latest episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, written specially for her character, Nini. In the episode, Nini returns to East High after a stint at private school, but since she missed out on auditions for the class’ production of Beauty and the Beast, a new role of the Rose is created for her. She’s tasked with writing a song for her and the Beast, played by her love interest on the show, Ricky.
Fort Wayne, INinfortwayne.com

'The Music Man' comes to Concordia Lutheran High School

Prepare for the big, bold sound of "The Music Man." Meredith Willson's 1957 Broadway hit will be presented as Concordia Lutheran High School’s summer alumni musical for 2021 and will include singers and a live orchestra. “This is something a good number of our alumni look forward to each summer,”...
Musicwsau.com

Overcoming adversity, artists seek to inspire in new music video

LONDON (Reuters) – Artists from around the world who have overcome adversity have joined forces in a new recording of 1990s song “You Gotta Be”. Deaf British dancer Chris Fonseca and Brazilian musician Johnatha Bastos, who has partially formed arms, are among the 13 contributors to the track, released on Monday.
Long Beach, CAkuic.com

Back To School: A Return To My Alma Mater After 28 Years

They say you can’t go home…or something like that…I don’t even know who “they” are…the point is it’s hard to return to something or somewhere after multiple decades and expect to see and feel the same things. Such was the case on my recent re-visit to Long Beach, California, where I spent three years of my life prior to moving to NorCal back in the Summer of 1992. I earned my graduate degree at Cal State University Long Beach during that time, and I hadn’t been back since my graduation ceremony in 1993 (right after my daughter Nicole was born). The first thing I noticed was I didn’t recognize ANYTHING…”the campus couldn’t have changed THAT much,” I thought to myself, but I couldn’t find my way around AT ALL. That fact didn’t stop me from posing next to a giant “GO BEACH” sign I don’t remember (ignore the fact that I look like a gray-haired potato thanks to the website-required pixel count). I was relieved to find that one thing hadn’t changed: my favorite watering hole in Long Beach was not only still open, but serving the very first craft beer I ever enjoyed: Long Beach Crude. Shout Out to the awesome staff at Belmont Brewing Company! As Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles say, “Who Says You Can’t Go Home?” #belmontbrewingcompany #longbeachcrudebeer.
Ledyard, CTThe Day

Ledyard High School students make All-State music festival

Students across Connecticut had the opportunity to audition for the Connecticut Music Educators Association’s Eastern Region Music Festival last November. If accepted into the festival, they were then invited to audition for the All-State Music Festival. Auditions occurred in February. If accepted, then they were able to participate in the All-State Music Festival itself, which occurred in April.
Musicwashingtonnewsday.com

Olivia Rodrigo Shares the Moment She Was Inspired to Make Lorde’s Music

Olivia Rodrigo Shares the Moment She Was Inspired to Make Lorde’s Music. Olivia Rodrigo’s admirers know that she looks up to musicians from the 2000s and 2010s who helped her establish her own voice. However, the actress just came out and said that Lorde’s song “Green Light” motivated her to pursue songwriting and singing.
Fullerton, CAfullerton.edu

Commencement 2021: Graduates Reconnect With Classmates and Alma Mater

“Pomp and Circumstance” played once again on the Intramural Field at Cal State Fullerton. More than 9,000 Titans — graduates and candidates for graduation — were expected to walk across the stage, cheered on by more than 18,000 invited guests during the four-day ceremony. After a yearlong delay, graduates from...
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlypress.com

Songs will fill the air during Make Music Beverly Hills

The first annual Make Music Beverly Hills, which includes two free outdoor musical events and a livestreamed concert, will debut on Monday, June 21. Make Music Beverly Hills is part of Make Music Day, a global music celebration that takes place on the summer solstice each year and brings people of all ages and skill levels together to make music. The city of Beverly Hills joins more than 1,000 cities around the world celebrating Make Music Day in 2021.
Chicago, ILgopride.com

America Idol alum David Hernandez delivers new song, video: ILY.

David Hernandez did more than 50 live streams during the COVID-19 pandemic, with fans showing up to support him each time. “I don't know what I would have done without their love and support,” said Hernandez, who had never done a live stream before the worldwide crisis of 2020. The...