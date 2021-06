Regarding a 40-year-old man (Ernest Jackson) who died at Fox Creek Apartments yesterday, the Texar Kana Arkansas Police Department is now holding two unresolved felony warrants for a 22-year-old woman in Mahogany Jashe Palmer, Little Rock, Arkansas. I have. The first claim is against Capital Murder and the second claim is against property thefts in excess of $ 25,000. Palmer is armed and considers it dangerous.