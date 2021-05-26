Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is coming to PC in 2022, first screenshots & details

Bipedal Talking Animals Have Never Been More Ominous. It’s a good year for fans of great games about anthropomorphic talking animals. First Biomutant brought some stellar post-apocalyptic martial arts movie action to the table, now the upcoming adventure game Backbone promises to follow that up with a grim post-noir adventure. Players will step into the shoes–or rather, paws–of Howard Lotor, a raccoon private detective whose dreary life is disrupted when he’s swept into a case unlike any other. Now he must explore an alternate, dystopian Vancouver as circumstances force him into conflict with the oppressive, systemic power hierarchies of the city. This is a world where everyone, from Ape to Rodent, has a place, and the system will make sure you stay there–even if that place is six feet under. Needless to say, this game has an incredibly ominous atmosphere, and this dialogue-free trailer does a fantastic job of showing off that oppressive, smothering tone.