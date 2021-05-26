Cancel
Video Games

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is coming to PC in 2022, first screenshots & details

By John Papadopoulos
dsogaming.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonardo Interactive and developer Invader Studios have announced that Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, the prequel to the survival horror game Daymare:1998, will be coming to PC in 2022. In order to celebrate this announcement, the publisher also shared the first screenshots from this upcoming horror game. Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a...

