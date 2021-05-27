How Much Is Howie Mandel Worth?

Nowadays, Howie Mandel is known for his role as a judge on "America's Got Talent," but his career started long before that. According to IMDb, Mandel played his first role in Hollywood in 1981, starring as Matt Lloyd in "Gas." He's perhaps most well-known for his role on "St. Elsewhere," and he also voiced Gizmo in the "Gremlins," which many people don't even realize. Of course, fans also know Mandel for his OCD and ADHD, which has been very open about (via Additude).