The Beaufort all-star team came up short in both of its games last week at the Dixie Youth Baseball Minors (9-10) district tournament at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton. Bluffton National pulled away for a 12-2 victory over Beaufort in Thursday’s opener, jumping out to an early lead with two runs in the first and one in the second, then breaking open a one-run game with four in the third and five in the fourth to invoke the 10-run rule.