Golf round-up for May 26, 2021

The Half Moon Bay boys tennis team fell to Aragon on Tuesday 5-2 in the semifinal round of the PAL playoffs. It was a hotly contested match with several individual matches that could have gone either way. In the end, Aragon prevailed; but it was not withour HMB putting up a tremendous fight. Evan Alexander kept his undefeated run alive with a strong 6-2, 6-4 win over a tough opponent in #1 singles. Brian Booher also kept his record clean with a gutsy 3-set thriller, grinding out some tough sets in the heat 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 for the cougars only other vitory on the day. Blake Dorn battled hard but was defeated by a wothy adversary for the 3rd singles match. Phillip Carrig left it all on the court in another 3-set thriller, but eventually succumed to defeat. All four singles matches included great play by both teams and there were trully no losers on this day. The doubles teams of Aragon flashed their strength and won all five matches (4 and 5 doubles do not count towards the team score). Alex Koron and PJ McVey dropped the first set and were down 5-2 in set 2 before they mounted a thrilling comeback. They battled all the way back to 6-6 and forced a tiebreak but eventually fell to a tough #1 doubles opponent. The doubles duos of Dante Rogers/Xavier McKune and Edgar Lopez/James Travis played hard and gave everything they had but Aragon proved too resilient. Matt Corradini and Lucas Ridley gave the #4 doubles team all they could handle and battled to a tough 8-5 loss in a super set. Kai Lin and Sam Rosoff paired up for the first time and showed great promise in a tough #5 doubles loss as well. The cougars finished off their season with a 6-2 overall record and took home the title of PAL Bay division champs. Thank you to all the players, parents and community members who helped make our season happen. We are all extremely grateful.