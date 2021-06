A pair of blood drives is being sponsored by local businesses Friday, May 21. The Carter BloodCare bus will be set up in the parking lot of Elara Caring from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. The business is located at 412 Hwy. 37. The Carter bus will then move to Serenity Plus Home Health at 106 Houston St. on the downtown square. It will be at this location from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. Appointments are encouraged. See the May 20 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for details on how to set up an appointment.