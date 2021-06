Black Clover has given Noelle Silva a powerful new ally with the newest chapter of the series! When we had last seen Noelle and the other Clover Kingdom knights following their training with the elves in the Heart Kingdom, it was soon revealed that each of them had learned a technique known as Ultimate Magic. Utilizing the training they had already picked up before, they were each able to unlock a new level of strength that we are starting to see in action. But as the newest chapter of the series proves, it's an even more different case for Noelle as she's gotten even stronger than that.