Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Researchers Create A Robotic Probe That Could Be Used To Detect Landmines

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearing buried landmines can be a tedious and dangerous process, but that might not be the case anymore in the (hopefully) not-so-distant future. This is because thanks to researchers at MIT, they have built a robot called the “Digger Finger” that could be used to help safely detect buried objects such as landmines.

www.ubergizmo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Landmines#Tactile Sensor#Mit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Researchers create new optical biosensor to detect cancer

Biosensors are important diagnostic devices that have to be quick, cheap, and easy to use. It’s also beneficial if biosensors are compact and autonomous so they can be used by anyone from doctors down to the patient themselves. Most optical biosensors require a wide range of light colors, like a rainbow, to operate reliably.
Engineeringfreenews.live

Researchers create the first modular quantum brain sensor

Scientists in the UK have come up with a way to read brain signals using chips. In the future, they can be combined into a whole system. A group of scientists from the University of Sussex in Brighton (UK) built a modular quantum brain scanner for the first time and used it to register organ signals. This is the first time a modular quantum brain sensor has ever detected a brain signal in the world. The researchers noted that this is an important breakthrough for scientists working on quantum brain imaging technology, since the modular sensors can be scaled. The team also paired two sensors and proved that in the future they will be able to scan signals from the whole brain.
ScienceScience Daily

An atom chip interferometer that could detect quantum gravity

Physicists in Israel have created a quantum interferometer on an atom chip. This device can be used to explore the fundamentals of quantum theory by studying the interference pattern between two beams of atoms. University of Groningen physicist, Anupam Mazumdar, describes how the device could be adapted to use mesoscopic particles instead of atoms. This modification would allow for expanded applications. A description of the device, and theoretical considerations concerning its application by Mazumdar, were published on 28 May in the journal Science Advances.
Cell Phonesjesusemelendezm.com

Detecting if a record was created from a desktop or mobile device

Using isMobile() method to check if record created from a mobile device. I was working on a requirement where I needed to know if the record was created from a mobile or desktop, So, I thought to experiment a bit with JavaScript navigator methods to detect whether the records were being created from mobile or desktop and figure that ServiceNow had a method from the GlideSystem class to accomplish this. The GlideSystem provides several useful methods to get information about the system, the user who is currently logged in to the system, and date and time functions. Although the script will only work for newly created records, it was good enough to know about this method for future use.
Astronomyphotonicsonline.com

Scientists Create Unique Instrument To Probe The Most Extreme Matter On Earth

Laser-produced high energy density plasmas(link is external), akin to those found in stars, nuclear explosions, and the core of giant planets, may be the most extreme state of matter created on Earth. Now scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), building on nearly a decade of collaboration with the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the DOE’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), have designed a novel X-ray crystal spectrometer to provide high-resolution measurements of a challenging feature of NIF-produced HED plasmas.
Medical & BiotechScience Daily

Researchers create quantum microscope that can see the impossible

In a major scientific leap, University of Queensland researchers have created a quantum microscope that can reveal biological structures that would otherwise be impossible to see. This paves the way for applications in biotechnology, and could extend far beyond this into areas ranging from navigation to medical imaging. The microscope...
Softwarearxiv.org

A Dataset And Benchmark Of Underwater Object Detection For Robot Picking

Underwater object detection for robot picking has attracted a lot of interest. However, it is still an unsolved problem due to several challenges. We take steps towards making it more realistic by addressing the following challenges. Firstly, the currently available datasets basically lack the test set annotations, causing researchers must compare their method with other SOTAs on a self-divided test set (from the training set). Training other methods lead to an increase in workload and different researchers divide different datasets, resulting there is no unified benchmark to compare the performance of different algorithms. Secondly, these datasets also have other shortcomings, e.g., too many similar images or incomplete labels. Towards these challenges we introduce a dataset, Detecting Underwater Objects (DUO), and a corresponding benchmark, based on the collection and re-annotation of all relevant datasets. DUO contains a collection of diverse underwater images with more rational annotations. The corresponding benchmark provides indicators of both efficiency and accuracy of SOTAs (under the MMDtection framework) for academic research and industrial applications, where JETSON AGX XAVIER is used to assess detector speed to simulate the robot-embedded environment.
EngineeringPosted by
SlashGear

This robot clings to the ceiling using a vibrating disk

Researchers at the Bioinspired Robotics and Design Lab at UCSD have revealed a new robot design that’s able to stick to smooth surfaces using a vibrating motor attached to a flexible disk. According to the research paper published on the topic, the complicated explanation of how the system works is described as “the fluid mediated adhesive force between an oscillatory plate and a surface.” The robot created by the researchers features a 14-centimeter diameter flexible disc vibrating at 200 hertz.
Technologynewsverses.com

Scientists work on robotic that detects feelings

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Scientists are working to create a robotic that may detect every kind of feelings. They are saying the advantages may assist sufferers with a variety of psychological well being issues. The robotic is named Abel, and it’s studying to smile, snarl, and frown. Twenty motors beneath his...
ScienceEurekAlert

SMART researchers develop method for rapid, accurate detection of viruses

Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) RApid DIgital Crispr Approach (RADICA) is a molecular rapid testing methodology that allows absolute quantification of viral nucleic acids in 40-60 minutes. RADICA is four times faster and significantly less expensive than conventional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) methods as it does not require...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Scene Text Detection And Recognition Using EAST And Tesseract

Detecting and Recognizing text for a given natural scene image using EAST and Tesseract Algorithms. 3.Datasets Available for Text Detection And Recognition. 4.Exploratory Data Analysis(EDA) 5.Methods of text detection before deep learning era. 6.EAST (Efficient Accurate Scene Text Detector) 7.Model Implementation. 8.Model Analysis & Model Quantization. 9.Deployment. 10.Future Work. 11.Reference.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Pentagon creates microchip that will detect COVID-19 under the skin

Doctors and researchers working for the Pentagon revealed this Monday that they are working on the development of a microchip that would detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 when injecting into people’s skin. Matt Hepburnl, a retired army colonel and infectious disease physician, explained during the television program...
CancerForensic Magazine

Researchers Turn Bomb Detection Tech into Cancer Scanner

Engineers at Duke University have demonstrated a prototype X-ray scanning machine that reveals not just the shape of an object but its molecular composition. With unprecedented resolution and accuracy, the technology could revolutionize a wide range of fields such as cancer surgery, pathology, drug inspection and geology. Many of the...
Softwarearxiv.org

URLTran: Improving Phishing URL Detection Using Transformers

Browsers often include security features to detect phishing web pages. In the past, some browsers evaluated an unknown URL for inclusion in a list of known phishing pages. However, as the number of URLs and known phishing pages continued to increase at a rapid pace, browsers started to include one or more machine learning classifiers as part of their security services that aim to better protect end users from harm. While additional information could be used, browsers typically evaluate every unknown URL using some classifier in order to quickly detect these phishing pages. Early phishing detection used standard machine learning classifiers, but recent research has instead proposed the use of deep learning models for the phishing URL detection task. Concurrently, text embedding research using transformers has led to state-of-the-art results in many natural language processing tasks. In this work, we perform a comprehensive analysis of transformer models on the phishing URL detection task. We consider standard masked language model and additional domain-specific pre-training tasks, and compare these models to fine-tuned BERT and RoBERTa models. Combining the insights from these experiments, we propose URLTran which uses transformers to significantly improve the performance of phishing URL detection over a wide range of very low false positive rates (FPRs) compared to other deep learning-based methods. For example, URLTran yields a true positive rate (TPR) of 86.80% compared to 71.20% for the next best baseline at an FPR of 0.01%, resulting in a relative improvement of over 21.9%. Further, we consider some classical adversarial black-box phishing attacks such as those based on homoglyphs and compound word splits to improve the robustness of URLTran. We consider additional fine tuning with these adversarial samples and demonstrate that URLTran can maintain low FPRs under these scenarios.
Chemistryosa.org

Researchers Create Switchable Mirrors from Liquid Metal

WASHINGTON — Researchers have developed a way to dynamically switch the surface of liquid metal between reflective and scattering states. This technology could one day be used to create electrically controllable mirrors or illumination devices. Liquid metals combine the electrical, thermal and optical properties of metals with the fluidity of...
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

Meet Grace, the healthcare robot COVID-19 created

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Hong Kong team behind celebrity humanoid robot Sophia is launching a new prototype, Grace, targeted at the healthcare market and designed to interact with the elderly and those isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dressed in a blue nurse’s uniform, Grace has Asian features, collar-length brown...
Amherst, MApcdandf.com

UMass Researchers Create ‘Green’ Electronic Microsystems

AMHERST, MA – A research team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has developed an electronic microsystem that can intelligently, autonomously respond to information inputs without external energy. The microsystem is made from new electronics that can process ultra-low electronic signals and generate electricity from the ambient environment. Two important...