Facebook has been claiming for years that it cares about privacy, but its yet to prove it actually wants to improve the privacy of its customers. Its most recent actions indicate that Facebook wants to redefine privacy to meet its needs rather than offer the same strong privacy protections that Apple is developing. Its fierce protest against Apple’s best privacy features developed for iPhone so far is the best proof of that. Facebook accused Apple of hurting small companies and the open web by enforcing stronger privacy rules. The reality is that Apple’s new anti-tracking features would hurt Facebook’s revenue tied to personalized ads. Separately, Facebook forced upon WhatsApp users a privacy policy that allows it to collect more data from the chat app. And Facebook minimized the privacy implications related to an data breach from a few years ago that resurfaced in the worst possible way recently.