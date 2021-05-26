Cancel
Half Moon Bay, CA

In-person celebrations in store for Coastside grads

By Sarah Wright
Half Moon Bay Review
 15 days ago

Half Moon Bay High School graduates will get to celebrate in person after a senior year mostly spent learning remotely away from their peers. The graduation ceremony, set for 5 p.m., June 3, at the high school’s football field, will allow graduates to give speeches and receive their diplomas alongside the school community. The ceremony will be limited to two guests per graduate, but will also be live streamed online for other family and friends to watch.

