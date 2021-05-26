In-person celebrations in store for Coastside grads

SCULPTURES BY PAUL RUBAS AT THE COASTAL ARTS LEAGUE GALLERY IN HALF MOON BAY. Self-trained Sculptor Paul Rubas believes that way before art schools, art museums and art critics, there was art. He hopes to express through art inner landscapes and the complexity of being. Rubas was born in 1954 Czechoslovakia. His family left in 1968 due to political circumstances and lived in Germany until 1971, when they emigrated as political refugees to the East Coast of the United States. After his university education, Rubas settled with his wife, Penny, in the Bay Area, where Belmont has been their home for 34 years. A selection of the artist’s sculptures are on view from May 27 to June 20 at the Coastal Arts League Gallery, 300 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. An Artist Reception is scheduled for May 29 from noon to 5 p.m. For more information visit www.Coastside-Artists.com.