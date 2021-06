COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Cavaliers were able to score in each inning of the game while collecting 21 hits for the 13-8 victory over Jacksonville. With the win, Virginia advances to play South Carolina, who fell to Old Dominion 2-1. Junior Zack Gelof and freshman Kyle Teel each had four-hit afternoons. Gelof scored twice and also walked in a 4-for-5 effort while Teel went 4-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored. The four hits for Teel were a season-high and he extended his reached base streak to 17 games, tied for the longest on the team this season.