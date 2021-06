Stockholm-based Stena RoRo has taken delivery of the lengthened roll-on/roll-off passenger vessel (Ro-Pax) Stena Scandica to operate in the Baltic Sea. Formerly named Stena Lagan, the ship arrived at Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla, Turkey, outside Istanbul, in August to undergo a conversion to lengthen the ship to 36 meters. The ship was split in half and a new mid-section was inserted inserted into place, giving the ship a new total length of 222 meters The lengthening increases cargo capacity by about 30 percent, to 2875 cargo meters, while the number of cabins is also increased by 80, bringing its total to 202 cabins and 970 total passengers.