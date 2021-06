On my first date with Rob, the man who would become my husband, I told him I wanted children. My dream was to be a stay-at-home dad and to be married. “I want four or six, preferably six children,” I told him. Then I told him the names that I’d already picked out for my first two. Clearly, I did not play it cool. But Rob loved the names I’d chosen, and that was one of the reasons I thought, Oh, this might be my person.