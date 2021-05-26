newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Reports: NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary-cap ceiling in 2022

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 3 days ago

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to set a salary-cap ceiling of $208.2 million for 2022, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The NFL salary cap dropped to $182.5 million for 2021 due to revenue shortfalls related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 season. If the 2022 cap were to reach the new limit, it would mark a 14-percent increase over the 2021 season and also represent a new high for the league. The cap for the 2020 season was $198.2 million.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflpa#Nfl Players Association#Nfl Salary Cap#American Football#The League#Nflpa#Nfl Players Association#Field Level Media#Salary Cap Ceiling#Cap Floor#Revenue Projections#Player Benefits#Revenue Shortfalls#Multiple Reports#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Contracts and salary cap numbers for the Steelers 2021 draft picks

Since the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement signed between the NFL and the Players Association, rookie contracts are much more straightforward and locked in for players selected in the NFL draft. In a players first season, they will receive a predetermined base salary for players with no years experience, as well as a specified signing bonus based on what overall position the player was drafted.
NFLMusic City Miracles

Roster Locks and the Salary Cap

There is a direct correlation between making a roster and the amount of contract dead money. Given that, I've counted 26 players certain to be on the roster. The interesting ones are the borderline roster players based on this premise. I'll mention three locks that one might not consider. 3...
NFLpaulkuharsky.com

A close look at the Titans' salary cap allocation by position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – We don’t have a full picture of how the Titans’ salary cap expenditures for 2021 will look, but we have a pretty good sense at this point. Maybe something happens to a big-dollar guy between now and opening day, but it’s not real likely. Maybe they still add someone costly.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Latest On OTA, Training Camp Negotiations Between NFL And NFLPA

Phase 2 of the league’s offseason workout program kicked off yesterday, and with it came the news that negotiations between the league and the union with respect to that program are officially dead (via Albert Breer of SI.com). Of course, the union advised players to stay away from team facilities for voluntary offseason activities, and the NFLPA and NFL were ultimately unable to come to an agreement on a number of key points.
NFLYardbarker

Where Detroit Lions Salary Cap Currently Stands

The Detroit Lions salary cap situation is not among the worst in the National Football, but there will not be much wiggle room to add high-priced free agents after signing their rookie class and this year's class of free agents. Using Spotrac's calculations, the Lions currently have an estimated $1,772,823...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Report: Falcons Shopping Julio Jones Due to Salary Cap Restraints

The Falcons "would like to trade" star wide receiver Julio Jones, but it's not a done deal or guarantee, The Athletic's Jeff Schultz reported. Atlanta is still facing a salary cap problem, even after restructuring contracts of four key players (Matt Ryan, Jake Matthews, Deion Jones and Tyeler Davison). The former No. 6 overall pick is set to have a base salary of $15.3 million during the 2021 season, which makes for a short list of teams who can afford to absorb his salary.
NFLchatsports.com

Three players the Atlanta Falcons could trade to help the salary cap

Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) tries to hurdle Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Falcons are in an all-out war with the salary cap. General manager...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Updating the Steelers’ salary cap situation after signing 6 draft picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed all of their draft picks from the fourth round on from the 2021 NFL draft. Because their top three picks have yet to be signed, two of the six players currently fall in the top 51 salaries for the Steelers. Since that is the case, it’s a great time to give a salary cap update.
NFLchatsports.com

Extra Point: Packers, Julio Jones and Salary Cap

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last season, the Green Bay Packers led the NFL in scoring and Aaron Rodgers won NFL MVP honors. If the Packers were to trade for Atlanta receiver Julio Jones, would the offense be even better?. Would the acquisition of Jones entice Rodgers to rejoin the Packers...
NFLweisradio.com

NFL salary cap rising in 2022, sources tell ESPN

(NEW YORK) — The NFL salary cap is increasing in 2022, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Graziano tweeted the new number is expected to be $208.2 million, an increase of 14% compared to this season’s salary cap of $182.5 million. If revenues call for a cap higher than $208.2M in...
NFLThe Ledger

How much salary cap space do the Bucs have?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into the 2021 offseason without much salary cap space, but through some creatively structured contracts, they were able to bring back their entire starting lineup from last year’s Super Bowl team. At the moment, the Bucs currently have just south of $4 million of free...
NFLchatsports.com

Salary cap increase for 2022 will definitely help KC Chiefs

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach works out prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell made an announcement on Wednesday that likely came as very...
NFLlicenseglobal.com

NFLPA Forecasts Top-Selling NFL Players in Rising Stars List

Ten rookies and 10 veteran players have been named to the 2021 NFLPA Rising Stars. The NFLPA’s seventh annual list via its marketing and licensing arm, NFL Players Inc., identifies players who are projected to rank among the top sellers of officially licensed player products in the new season. “We...
NBAchatsports.com

Bulls roster and salary cap status as they head into 2021 offseason

After the Bulls made their big trades at the deadline, Arturas Karnisovas said he wasn’t done making big changes to the roster. While there definitely could have been more moves made on the margins after the deadline, AK was obviously referring to this offseason and beyond. There should be a good amount of roster turnover this offseason after missing the play-in tournament despite the trades.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

New COVID-19 protocols released for fully vaccinated NFL players, team personnel

Just like the rest of the country, the NFL is relaxing restrictions on people who are fully vaccinated. New protocols were announced on Wednesday in a joint statement from the NFL and NFLPA, the union representing NFL players. These are the things Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have been discussing for weeks; a return to normalcy.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Salary Cap For 2022 Could Reach $208.2 Million

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL and NFLPA have come to an agreement on the ceiling for the salary cap in 2022 of $208.2 million, which is only around $10 million higher than the projected salary cap was to be for 2021. It's still a sizable gain,...
NFLfastphillysports.com

EAGLES SALARY CAP NOW $182.5M — COULD GROW TO $208.5M IN 2022!

ESPN is reporting that the NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed to a salary-cap ceiling of $208.2 million per team for the 2022 season, as part of the league’s continued effort to project the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its short-term business. That doesn’t mean the 2022...