Ekaterina Alexandrova moves into quarterfinals in Strasbourg

We wrap up the first round of the French Open on Day 3 on Tuesday. The women will delight tennis fans in Paris and worldwide with 20 matches. As always, we’re here to predict all of them for you. This article looks at four matches, so we have four more articles to go with it. One features Ashleigh Barty vs Bernarda Pera, the next headlines Coco Gauff vs Aleksandra Krunic, one highlights Karolina Pliskova vs Donna Vekic, and the fourth features Ons Jabeur vs Yulia Putintseva. Predicting this set of French Open Day 3 matches are Eric Han, Fraser Learmounth, and Andrew Watson.