Ekaterina Alexandrova moves into quarterfinals in Strasbourg

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 8 days ago

No. 3 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia defeated Clara Burel of France 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France on Wednesday. Alexandrova cashed in on six of her 10 break opportunities in the 70-minute match, but was shaky at her own service game, saving only three of seven break points. It will be the second quarterfinal of the season on the clay courts for Alexandrova, who lost in straight sets to Jessica Pegula at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia earlier this month.

