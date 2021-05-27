Cancel
Public Safety

Westminster man faces assault charges after alleged incident involving a rifle, police say

tribuneledgernews.com
 2021-05-27

May 26—A Westminster man is facing four charges, including assault, after an alleged incident involving a rifle, police said. Kristopher Keene Gooding, 28, of the 300 block of Logan Drive, is charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, intoxicated endanger and disorderly conduct, according to electronic court records. He was released the same day as his arrest on his own recognizance.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
