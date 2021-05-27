Westminster man faces assault charges after alleged incident involving a rifle, police say

A 52-year-old man injured in a Route 31 road rage incident in West Dundee last week has died, police said. West Dundee investigators were informed of the death of Alex T. Hall Jr., of Carpentersville, on Sunday, three days after he was injured at a gas station in the 700 block of South 8th St. during a traffic dispute that turned violent, police said. Hall had been hospitalized at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin at the time of his death, the Kane County Coroner’s Office said.